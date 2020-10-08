Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will announce $100.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.10 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Carnival reported sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Macquarie lowered Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Carnival by 98.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 92.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Carnival by 65.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carnival by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,692,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Carnival has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

