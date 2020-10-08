Ccore Market Cap Reaches $3,598.17 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $3,598.17 and $9.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00252292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00086964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.01522987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.