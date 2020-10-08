Celer Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.50 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, TOKOK and Gate.io. Celer Network has a total market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.47 or 0.04794802 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056054 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031704 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,227,973 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.