Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 3,031 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 437,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,394,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

