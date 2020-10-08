Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $162.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,473. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $166.79. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

