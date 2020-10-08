Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $307.16. 2,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.04. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

