Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $123.07. 407,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

