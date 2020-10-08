Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fiserv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,826,000 after acquiring an additional 170,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.02. The company had a trading volume of 69,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.