Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.08. 770,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,019,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.