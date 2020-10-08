Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 457,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

NYSE:NOW traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $497.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $504.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.28. The company has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 134.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total transaction of $12,483,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,186 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

