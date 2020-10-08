Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,870. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average is $144.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.94.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

