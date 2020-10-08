Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.95. 136,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,771,540. The stock has a market cap of $399.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

