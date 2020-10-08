Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.85.

NFLX traded down $7.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $526.86. The stock had a trading volume of 163,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.70. The firm has a market cap of $235.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $264.57 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total value of $5,216,859.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,486 shares of company stock valued at $106,890,169 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

