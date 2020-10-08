Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 796,696 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

