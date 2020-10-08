Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total transaction of $288,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,086 shares of company stock worth $19,231,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

