Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.01 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1,924.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.15.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.90. 25,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,397. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

