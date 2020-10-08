Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 4,032 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 496.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,553. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

