Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.59. 99,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.