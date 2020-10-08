Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 410 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,824,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 186.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after acquiring an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

L3Harris stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.38. 14,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,566. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.57. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.