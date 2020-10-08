Chagala Group (LON:CGLO) Shares Down 94.1%

Chagala Group Ltd (LON:CGLO) dropped 94.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 44,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.95 ($0.08).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and a P/E ratio of -9.46.

Chagala Group Company Profile (LON:CGLO)

Chagala Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides facilities and services to the oil and gas companies, and their service providers in the Caspian region of Kazakhstan. It operates through Room and Rent Operations, and Food and Beverages Operations segments. The company offers residential and business accommodation, associated catering, leisure, transport, warehousing, and logistics support to companies involved in extracting oil and gas from Kazakhstan's Caspian region.

