Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.39. 76,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

