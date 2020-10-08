Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

