Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.04. 205,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,669,076. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

