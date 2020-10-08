Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,532 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,932,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

