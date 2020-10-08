Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $4,420,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 37,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average is $147.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.61.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

