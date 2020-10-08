Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.41. 409,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.