Choice Hotels International (CHH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

10/7/2020 – Choice Hotels International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Choice Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from continual expansion strategies. Also, increased focus on enhancement of the mid-scale brand along with the transformation and advancement of the Comfort and Cambria brands bode well. Earnings estimates for 2020 have increased over the past 30 days. However, coronavirus-related woes remain a major concern. In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, the company has been adhering to temporary closures, "shelter in place" orders, travel restrictions, cancellation of events, conferences and meetings, social-distancing measures and other governmental regulations. Resultantly, reduced travel and demand for hotels has negatively impacted the business. Also, the company’s high debt level remains a concern.”

9/30/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/21/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

8/11/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

