Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) versus Crexendo (NYSE:CXDO) Financial Survey

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.2% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Crexendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.54 billion 0.50 -$66.60 million ($1.13) -13.32 Crexendo $14.44 million 5.80 $1.14 million $0.07 78.86

Crexendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell -4.96% N/A -0.84% Crexendo 7.93% 27.68% 14.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cincinnati Bell and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 1 3 0 0 1.75 Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cincinnati Bell presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.55%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Crexendo.

Summary

Crexendo beats Cincinnati Bell on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

