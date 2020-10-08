Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Boosted by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 109.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 933,245 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 8.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $70,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.78. 582,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,909,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

