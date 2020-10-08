Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT) and ePlus (OTCMKTS:PLUS) Critical Analysis

Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT) and ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of ePlus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ePlus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cistera Networks and ePlus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ePlus $1.59 billion 0.66 $69.08 million $5.15 14.92

ePlus has higher revenue and earnings than Cistera Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cistera Networks and ePlus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cistera Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A ePlus 0 0 2 0 3.00

ePlus has a consensus target price of $103.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.71%. Given ePlus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ePlus is more favorable than Cistera Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Cistera Networks has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, ePlus has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cistera Networks and ePlus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A ePlus 4.50% 14.70% 7.33%

Summary

ePlus beats Cistera Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cistera Networks

Cistera Networks, Inc. provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company's convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions. It also provides Cistera 1.9 software platform, a component-based architecture that enables enhanced scalability and management of advanced unified communications applications; and Quality Assurance and Management systems that allow organizations to respond to the needs of their customers and their partners, as well as enable organizations to build feedback loops by automating audit and compliance needs through recording and monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers Event Alerting and Notification solutions for the delivery of timely and actionable information for organizations of various sizes. Further, it provides support and maintenance, and professional services. The company was formerly known as CNH Holdings Company and changed its name to Cistera Networks Inc in September 2005. Cistera Networks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. The Financing segment specializes in leasing and financing arrangements, such as sales-type and operating leases; loans and consumption-based financing arrangements; and underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, risk management, and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT, communication-related, and medical equipment; and industrial machinery and equipment, office furniture and general office equipment, transportation equipment, and other general business equipment directly, as well as through vendors. ePlus inc. serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

