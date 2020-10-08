City Holding Co. Acquires 1,453 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baxter International by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.95. 109,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.