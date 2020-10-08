City Holding Co. Acquires 466 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $218.89. 40,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average of $186.56. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $216.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.62.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

