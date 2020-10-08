City Holding Co. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.18. The stock had a trading volume of 145,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,104. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

