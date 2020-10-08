City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 676,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

