City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in AbbVie by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 194,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 170,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.