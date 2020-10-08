City Holding Co. Buys 105 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

