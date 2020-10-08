City Holding Co. Buys 1,510 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Kellogg by 33.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 45.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.95. 12,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,167 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,645 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

