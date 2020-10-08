City Holding Co. Buys 237 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 44.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,638. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

