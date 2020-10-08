City Holding Co. Buys 299 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 238,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.15. The stock had a trading volume of 151,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $389.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

