City Holding Co. Buys 601 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 96,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,504,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

