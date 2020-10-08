City Holding Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 78,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 250,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,530,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

