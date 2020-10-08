City Holding Co. Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,106,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,141. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

