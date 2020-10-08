City Holding Co. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,367,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $14,906,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $20,464,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,034,000 after purchasing an additional 177,852 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Shares of ED traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.13. 60,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,245. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

