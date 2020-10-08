City Holding Co. Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,194.02. The company had a trading volume of 156,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,085. The stock has a market cap of $1,600.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,208.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,738.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,432.98.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

