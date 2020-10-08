City Holding Co. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 205.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.87. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

