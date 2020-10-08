City Holding Co. Has $4.40 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

PEP traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.78. 136,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

