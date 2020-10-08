City Holding Co. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358,063 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $27,510,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,329,000 after buying an additional 298,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.51. 17,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,273. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

