City Holding Co. Increases Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after purchasing an additional 259,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Clorox by 8,909.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,522,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.42.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.90. 30,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

