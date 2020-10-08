City Holding Co. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $2,054,000. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 85,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.56. 813,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,684,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $303.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

