City Holding Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITA traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.68. The company had a trading volume of 122,834 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.95 and its 200 day moving average is $159.27. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

